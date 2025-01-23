Left Menu

Vinícius Júnior's Century Mark: A Historic Night for Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid in a 5-1 Champions League win over Salzburg, marking a significant milestone in his career. Real Madrid secured a playoff spot and is now 16th in the league. Vinícius, alongside players like Rodrygo and Mbappé, showcases an impressive form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:58 IST
Vinícius Júnior's Century Mark: A Historic Night for Real Madrid
  • Country:
  • Spain

Vinícius Júnior achieved a career milestone by reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid during the team's dominant 5-1 victory against Salzburg, which secured their playoff berth in the Champions League. The Brazilian forward scored twice, bringing his tally to 28 goals in the competition, placing him third among Brazilian scorers.

The club recognizes Vinícius with 101 goals, though discrepancies remain over a Spanish league goal. Reflecting on his performance, Vinícius emphasized the importance of scoring and improving as a player, contributing significantly despite previous low-scoring phases early in his Real Madrid career.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum. Despite some early setbacks in the tournament, Real Madrid now stands 16th in the 36-team phase. The team continues to build on its strengths, with players like Rodrygo and Mbappé also in commendable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025