Vinícius Júnior achieved a career milestone by reaching 100 goals for Real Madrid during the team's dominant 5-1 victory against Salzburg, which secured their playoff berth in the Champions League. The Brazilian forward scored twice, bringing his tally to 28 goals in the competition, placing him third among Brazilian scorers.

The club recognizes Vinícius with 101 goals, though discrepancies remain over a Spanish league goal. Reflecting on his performance, Vinícius emphasized the importance of scoring and improving as a player, contributing significantly despite previous low-scoring phases early in his Real Madrid career.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum. Despite some early setbacks in the tournament, Real Madrid now stands 16th in the 36-team phase. The team continues to build on its strengths, with players like Rodrygo and Mbappé also in commendable form.

