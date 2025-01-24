Tigre Triumphs Over Velez Sarsfield with Russo's Stellar Performance

In a stunning display, Tigre secured a decisive 3-0 win over Argentine champions Velez Sarsfield on Thursday, thanks to Ignacio Russo's double act. Russo, proving his mettle early in the match, converted a cross from Nahuel Banegas just three minutes in, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

He found the net again, capitalizing on a rebound, leaving Velez's goalkeeper Tomas Marchiori without a chance, all within the game's first ten minutes. However, the match took a darker turn with Joaquin Garcia suffering a significant ankle injury, requiring immediate medical attention.

The match also marked Sebastian Dominguez's debut as Velez coach, a move not warmly received by Tigre fans, resulting in some harsh chants. Meanwhile, Tigre continued their relentless assault, with Martin Ortega cementing their victory shortly after halftime.

(With inputs from agencies.)