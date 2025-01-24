Left Menu

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez Sarsfield with Russo's Stellar Performance

Ignacio Russo led Tigre to a 3-0 victory over Velez Sarsfield with two goals, while Martin Ortega added a third. Defending champions Velez suffered a setback with Joaquin Garcia's injury. The game was the debut for new Velez coach Sebastian Dominguez, who faced criticism from Tigre fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 06:29 IST
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez Sarsfield with Russo's Stellar Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display, Tigre secured a decisive 3-0 win over Argentine champions Velez Sarsfield on Thursday, thanks to Ignacio Russo's double act. Russo, proving his mettle early in the match, converted a cross from Nahuel Banegas just three minutes in, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

He found the net again, capitalizing on a rebound, leaving Velez's goalkeeper Tomas Marchiori without a chance, all within the game's first ten minutes. However, the match took a darker turn with Joaquin Garcia suffering a significant ankle injury, requiring immediate medical attention.

The match also marked Sebastian Dominguez's debut as Velez coach, a move not warmly received by Tigre fans, resulting in some harsh chants. Meanwhile, Tigre continued their relentless assault, with Martin Ortega cementing their victory shortly after halftime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025