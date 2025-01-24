Heartbreak Down Under: Djokovic Exits Australian Open Due to Muscle Tear

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title was cut short on Friday as he withdrew from the Australian Open semifinals, citing a muscle tear. This injury not only ended his hopes for an 11th Australian Open victory but left Alexander Zverev advancing to the finals in a smooth passage.

Despite a determined effort in the first set against Zverev, where Djokovic managed to push the game into a tiebreak, it was clear that his physical condition was untenable. Having three break points at one stage, Djokovic fought vigorously, yet couldn't prevent Zverev from taking the set 7-6.

In remarks to ATP's official site, Djokovic revealed he hadn't practiced since his last match against Carlos Alcaraz, struggling to cope with the muscle tear through medication and therapy. "Towards the end of the first set, the pain escalated beyond manageable levels," remarked Djokovic.

Reflecting on his performance, Djokovic, now 37, recounted his attempts to manage previous injuries and the lessons learned. He mentioned that even with an extra rest day, full recovery remained elusive. In contrasting his current experience with a past triumph over injuries, he conceded, "That was not the case, unfortunately."

Despite the setback, Djokovic remained optimistic about his future in tennis. He plans to assess the injury further upon returning to Europe and consult with his medical team. "Injuries have been frequent lately," Djokovic admitted, yet he expressed determination to pursue more Grand Slam victories.

As Zverev awaits the result of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur to determine his final opponent, Djokovic maintains his resolve to return to top form and compete. He concluded, "I will keep striving to win more Slams as long as I feel motivated."

(With inputs from agencies.)