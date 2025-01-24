PV Sindhu Inks Lucrative Endorsement Deal Amidst Mixed Badminton Season

PV Sindhu, India's double Olympic medalist in badminton, is reportedly on the brink of signing a substantial four-year endorsement deal worth Rs 4 crore per annum with a prominent sports equipment brand. According to sources, Sindhu is in discussions with two major global brands for a similar contract, as her previous agreement with Li-Ning has expired.

Sindhu's recent performance on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour has been mixed. After ending a two-year title drought by clinching the Syed Modi India International in December, she faced a quarterfinal exit at the India Open and suffered a first-round defeat in the Indonesia Masters against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Looking ahead, Sindhu, alongside Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen, will spearhead a robust Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China, set for February 2025. The national selectors, considering players' rankings and form, have assembled a formidable team, including HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod. India's doubles lineup is bolstered by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, with mixed doubles participation from Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila.

