PV Sindhu Inks Lucrative Endorsement Deal Amidst Mixed Badminton Season

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu is set to sign a lucrative endorsement deal worth Rs 4 crore annually with a top sports equipment brand. As she navigates a mixed season on the BWF World Tour, Sindhu eyes improvement in the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:15 IST
PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI). Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu, India's double Olympic medalist in badminton, is reportedly on the brink of signing a substantial four-year endorsement deal worth Rs 4 crore per annum with a prominent sports equipment brand. According to sources, Sindhu is in discussions with two major global brands for a similar contract, as her previous agreement with Li-Ning has expired.

Sindhu's recent performance on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour has been mixed. After ending a two-year title drought by clinching the Syed Modi India International in December, she faced a quarterfinal exit at the India Open and suffered a first-round defeat in the Indonesia Masters against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Looking ahead, Sindhu, alongside Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen, will spearhead a robust Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China, set for February 2025. The national selectors, considering players' rankings and form, have assembled a formidable team, including HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod. India's doubles lineup is bolstered by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, with mixed doubles participation from Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila.

(With inputs from agencies.)

