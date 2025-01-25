Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, highlighting his position as a prominent bowler in T20 cricket. His performance in 2024, taking 36 wickets in 18 matches, earned him a spot in the ICC T20I Team of the Year alongside notable players.

Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:00 IST
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm pacer, has been honored as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, reinforcing his status as a top performer in T20 cricket.

In 2024, the 25-year-old took an impressive 36 wickets across 18 matches, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills.

His accomplishments were further recognized as he was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 alongside other cricket icons such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

