West Indies' Motie and Warrican Shine Against Pakistan in Second Test

In a gripping first day of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan, Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican propelled their team to a slender nine-run lead. Their outstanding performances saw West Indies overcome a precarious position and capitalize on favorable bowling conditions at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Motie's first Test half-century rescued West Indies from a precarious 54-8, anchoring a critical recovery to 163 all out. Not stopping there, Motie seized 3-49, dismantling Pakistan's lineup for 154 runs, while Warrican took 4-43, intensifying the spin trap for Pakistan.

Despite Noman Ali's hat trick for Pakistan, West Indies' resilience, powered by Motie and Warrican, left the hosts struggling. As both teams vie for World Test Championship rankings, with Pakistan at No. 8 and West Indies at No. 9, this series remains crucial in shaping the teams' futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)