Sophie Devine Prioritizes Well-Being Over WPL Season 2 for RCB

New Zealand cricket captain Sophie Devine will not be participating in the upcoming Women's Premier League Season 2 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, as she prioritizes her well-being. This decision follows a statement from New Zealand Cricket, confirming she has chosen to take a break from domestic competition based on professional advice.

Having recently contributed notable performances for Wellington in the Super Smash series, Devine's absence will be felt as she steps away to rest. Her last game for Wellington saw her excel with figures of 5/13 against Canterbury. Liz Green, the Head of Women's High-Performance Development at New Zealand Cricket, supported Devine's decision, emphasizing the importance of player well-being.

Devine has been a crucial player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, contributing significantly in their previous successful season. Her illustrious career includes achievements like winning the Women's T20 World Cup with New Zealand and appearances in the Women's Big Bash League. The cricket community agrees that her health is paramount before returning to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)