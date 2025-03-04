New Mental Health Peer Support Launched at Wellington Hospital ED

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has officially launched a new peer support service at Wellington Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED), a significant step in improving access to mental health support for those in crisis.

The initiative introduces peer support specialists—workers with lived experience in mental health challenges—who will be available to provide comfort and guidance to individuals experiencing mental distress in the emergency department. These specialists not only offer immediate emotional support but also help connect patients with essential community services for ongoing care.

“The introduction of peer support specialists is already showing positive outcomes,” Minister Doocey stated. “Their lived experience allows them to relate to individuals in distress, offering hope and reassurance that recovery is possible. These specialists have undergone extensive training to ensure they can provide meaningful support to those facing similar struggles.”

Wellington Hospital is the latest to implement this service, following Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals. Plans are in place to extend the initiative to Christchurch and Waikato Emergency Departments in the coming months, with three additional locations to be announced soon.

Minister Doocey emphasized that workforce development remains a crucial focus for improving mental health services. “One of the biggest challenges in mental health care is ensuring we have a trained workforce available. By expanding our mental health and addiction workforce, we are making sure that people can access timely support when and where they need it.”

The expansion of this program aligns with the government’s broader commitment to strengthening mental health services across New Zealand. The initiative ensures that people facing mental distress receive immediate, compassionate care and are seamlessly connected to long-term support systems.