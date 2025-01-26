Dramatic Late Goal: River Plate Salvages Draw Against Platense

River Plate managed to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw against Platense, thanks to a last-minute goal by Matias Rojas. The Argentine Primera Division match saw River's goalkeeper Franco Armani commit an error early in the game, allowing Platense to open the scoring.

Throughout the match, River Plate dominated possession but struggled to penetrate Platense's robust defense. The home team's goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani effectively blocked several attempts, including a notable one from Manuel Lanzini.

In the closing minutes, substitute Rojas capitalized on a defensive mistake by Cozzani to score. Reflecting on the match, Rojas, who recently joined from Inter Miami, emphasized the team's determination and acknowledge areas for improvement ahead of their next game against Instituto.

(With inputs from agencies.)