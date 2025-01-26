Breaking Barriers: Naomi Girma's Million-Dollar Move to Chelsea
Naomi Girma becomes women's soccer's first million-dollar player after transferring from San Diego Wave to Chelsea. Her signing marks the third time Chelsea has set a world-record fee for a player, highlighting Girma's exceptional talent and promising career. The defender, a prominent figure in U.S. soccer, expressed excitement over joining Chelsea.
In a groundbreaking move, United States defender Naomi Girma has become the first million-dollar player in women's soccer following her transfer from San Diego Wave to Chelsea on Sunday.
Chelsea confirmed Girma's signing, though they did not disclose the fee. Reports from The Athletic and the BBC suggest that the English champions have paid 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million), surpassing the previous world-record of $788,000 set by Bay FC for Zambia's Rachael Kundananji.
This is the third time Chelsea has broken the world-record fee, earlier doing so for Denmark's Pernille Harder and Colombia's Mayra Ramirez. Girma, a 24-year-old defender who has made significant strides in her career, was sought after by clubs like Lyon and Arsenal. Her new signing brings added prestige to Chelsea and illustrates the growing recognition of talent in women's soccer.
