Smriti Mandhana: Dominating the Crease – ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of 2024

Smriti Mandhana has been awarded the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 for her outstanding performance. The Indian opener amassed 747 runs in 13 innings, surpassing other top players. Known for her high strike rate and consistency, she scored multiple centuries against strong teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:51 IST
India's dynamic opener, Smriti Mandhana, has been declared the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. This recognition follows her remarkable performance over the year, wherein she scored 747 runs across 13 innings, reinforcing her prowess in the cricketing world.

A two-time recipient of the same title earlier in 2018 and 2022, Mandhana's batting dominance placed her well ahead of rivals like South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, England's Tammy Beaumont, and West Indies' Hayley Matthews. Her tally was unmatched, with her closest competitor being Wolvaardt with 697 runs.

The Indian vice-captain's success is attributed to centuries against major teams, including South Africa and New Zealand, displaying her ability to excel in challenging conditions and against world-class bowlers. Mandhana's 105-run feat in Perth, albeit in a losing cause, was a testimony to her talent and determination on the pitch.

