Sanju Samson's Pre-Match Preparations: Aiming for England's Pace Test

Sanju Samson made an early entrance at the Saurashtra Cricket Association grounds on Monday, setting the stage for intense preparations ahead of the third T20I against England. The Indian cricketer aimed to refine his techniques against short balls, a challenge posed by England fast bowler Jofra Archer in previous games.

With new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and dedicated throwdown specialists by his side, Samson worked diligently for about 45 minutes, using a cemented pitch to face plastic balls. He honed his skills on pull, hook, ramp, and cut shots, strategizing against the troubling deliveries of the England pace duo, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Despite having shone brightly with stunning centuries in recent T20I series against South Africa and Bangladesh, Samson was overlooked for the ODI Champions Trophy squad. As the team prepares to face England's formidable pace attack, Samson remains hopeful of showcasing his prowess on Tuesday in Rajkot's crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)