Left Menu

Striking a Deal: Arnaults' Quest for a New Stadium for Paris FC

The Arnault family, owners of Paris FC, are facing challenges in securing a new stadium deal from rugby team Stade Francais. The talks focus on compensation and costs, with unresolved issues regarding rent and maintenance. Antoine Arnault leads the discussions as Paris FC aims for top league promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:10 IST
Striking a Deal: Arnaults' Quest for a New Stadium for Paris FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is entangled in negotiations with Stade Francais to secure a stadium for its football team, Paris FC. The talks are hindered by compensation and maintenance costs, putting a strain on discussions, according to insiders.

Since acquiring Paris FC in November, Antoine Arnault has been working with sports management experts from Red Bull to establish the team's place in the football world. The primary hurdle remains the negotiation over rent and replacing Jean-Bouin stadium's synthetic lawn, which has led to increasing costs for the rugby club.

Despite the high stakes, a stadium deal is crucial for Paris FC, which is vying for top-tier promotion next season. Discussions continue as both sides aim to reach an agreement, with hopes of finalizing negotiations by February, insiders reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025