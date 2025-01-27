Striking a Deal: Arnaults' Quest for a New Stadium for Paris FC
The Arnault family, owners of Paris FC, are facing challenges in securing a new stadium deal from rugby team Stade Francais. The talks focus on compensation and costs, with unresolved issues regarding rent and maintenance. Antoine Arnault leads the discussions as Paris FC aims for top league promotion.
French billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is entangled in negotiations with Stade Francais to secure a stadium for its football team, Paris FC. The talks are hindered by compensation and maintenance costs, putting a strain on discussions, according to insiders.
Since acquiring Paris FC in November, Antoine Arnault has been working with sports management experts from Red Bull to establish the team's place in the football world. The primary hurdle remains the negotiation over rent and replacing Jean-Bouin stadium's synthetic lawn, which has led to increasing costs for the rugby club.
Despite the high stakes, a stadium deal is crucial for Paris FC, which is vying for top-tier promotion next season. Discussions continue as both sides aim to reach an agreement, with hopes of finalizing negotiations by February, insiders reveal.
