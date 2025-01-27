Striking a Deal: Arnaults' Quest for a New Stadium for Paris FC

French billionaire Bernard Arnault's family is entangled in negotiations with Stade Francais to secure a stadium for its football team, Paris FC. The talks are hindered by compensation and maintenance costs, putting a strain on discussions, according to insiders.

Since acquiring Paris FC in November, Antoine Arnault has been working with sports management experts from Red Bull to establish the team's place in the football world. The primary hurdle remains the negotiation over rent and replacing Jean-Bouin stadium's synthetic lawn, which has led to increasing costs for the rugby club.

Despite the high stakes, a stadium deal is crucial for Paris FC, which is vying for top-tier promotion next season. Discussions continue as both sides aim to reach an agreement, with hopes of finalizing negotiations by February, insiders reveal.

