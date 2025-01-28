Melie Kerr Makes History: First Kiwi Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

In a historic win for New Zealand cricket, all-rounder Melie Kerr has been named the recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, making her the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

Kerr, 24, surpassed high-profile contenders such as Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to clinch the coveted award. She is the first Kiwi to receive this honor, further establishing her legacy in women's cricket.

Known for her excellence in all aspects of the game, Kerr's exceptional performances with both bat and ball played a crucial role in her selection. Her prowess as a leg-spinner and her consistent ability to deliver match-winning performances with the bat underscored her importance to the New Zealand team.

