Melie Kerr Makes History: First Kiwi Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Melie Kerr, New Zealand's talented all-rounder, becomes the first Kiwi to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Her exceptional performances in 2024 earned her the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award. She outshone competitors like Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu with her outstanding skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:59 IST
In a historic win for New Zealand cricket, all-rounder Melie Kerr has been named the recipient of the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, making her the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

Kerr, 24, surpassed high-profile contenders such as Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, and Annabel Sutherland to clinch the coveted award. She is the first Kiwi to receive this honor, further establishing her legacy in women's cricket.

Known for her excellence in all aspects of the game, Kerr's exceptional performances with both bat and ball played a crucial role in her selection. Her prowess as a leg-spinner and her consistent ability to deliver match-winning performances with the bat underscored her importance to the New Zealand team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

