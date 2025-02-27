Left Menu

Georgia Voll Replaces Chamari Athapaththu in UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

Australian cricketer Georgia Voll has been selected to replace Chamari Athapaththu in the UP Warriorz squad for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, after Athapaththu departed for national duty with Sri Lanka. Voll is a promising talent, having already made a significant mark in international cricket.

Updated: 27-02-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:33 IST
Georgia Voll
In a significant development for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll has been named as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu in the UP Warriorz lineup. Athapaththu, who has been a notable performer, is departing to fulfill her duties with the Sri Lankan national team.

Voll, just 21 years old, has emerged as a rising star in international cricket. She notably scored a century in her second One Day International (ODI) appearance, showcasing her potential. Her addition to the UP Warriorz squad is seen as a strategic move to boost the team's middle order as they aim for better performance.

Joining the Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, Voll will look to bolster the team's standings as they sit fourth in the five-team league with four points from five matches. The Warriorz are set to face the Gujarat Giants next at Lucknow on March 3, aiming to improve their position in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

