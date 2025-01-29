Left Menu

Smith's Spectacular 10,000 Milestone: A Testament to Mastery

Australian cricketer Steve Smith celebrated his 10,000th Test run, acclaimed by Adam Gilchrist as a "master craftsman". Originally a leg spinner, Smith transformed into a top batter, marking his 35th Test century. He joins an elite group of Australians to achieve this milestone, underlying his grit and evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:54 IST
Steve Smith. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian cricketer, praised Steve Smith for reaching the 10,000 Test runs milestone, hailing him as a "master craftsman". Smith's transformation from a leg spinner to a leading batter culminated in his 35th Test century during the Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Smith's ascent to the 10,000 run club signifies a defining chapter in his career. Known for his determination and consistency, Smith originally entered the team as a potential successor to legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. Gilchrist highlighted Smith's remarkable evolution in the sport, noting how he strategically refined his batting skills.

Smith, unbeaten on 104 runs after day one of the Galle Test, crafted a stellar partnership with Usman Khawaja, propelling Australia to a dominant position. In Test cricket history, Smith joins the ranks of Australian greats like Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh, showcasing his status among the top echelons of the sport.

Smith's excellent performances in the ICC World Test Championship further underline his prowess, as he remains Australia's leading run-scorer in the competition. The journey of Smith from a promising leg spinner to an accomplished batter stands as a testament to his mental strength and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

