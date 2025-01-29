Teen Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu Makes Waves at National Games with Triple Gold Haul

Fourteen-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu emerged as the standout performer, clinching three gold medals at the 38th National Games. Her dominance helped Karnataka take an early lead in the medal tally with a total of seven medals, comprising five golds and two silvers.

In Dehradun, Haryana's Ramita Jindal delivered a stellar show, topping the qualification round in the women's 10m air rifle event at the brand new Trishul Shooting Range. She surpassed previous bests, securing a top spot ahead of Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Tamil Nadu's Narmada Raju.

Beyond individual sports, teams battled for accolades in competitions like kho kho, rugby sevens, and basketball, highlighting fierce rivalry and talent across the country. The action-packed day further underscored India's vibrant sports scene and promising talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)