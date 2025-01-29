Left Menu

Teen Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu Makes Waves at National Games with Triple Gold Haul

Fourteen-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu shines at the 38th National Games, winning three gold medals and setting new records in swimming events. Karnataka leads the medal tally with five golds. In Dehradun, Ramita Jindal excels in the women's 10m air rifle event, while other sports see fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:00 IST
Dhinidhi Desinghu

Fourteen-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu emerged as the standout performer, clinching three gold medals at the 38th National Games. Her dominance helped Karnataka take an early lead in the medal tally with a total of seven medals, comprising five golds and two silvers.

In Dehradun, Haryana's Ramita Jindal delivered a stellar show, topping the qualification round in the women's 10m air rifle event at the brand new Trishul Shooting Range. She surpassed previous bests, securing a top spot ahead of Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Tamil Nadu's Narmada Raju.

Beyond individual sports, teams battled for accolades in competitions like kho kho, rugby sevens, and basketball, highlighting fierce rivalry and talent across the country. The action-packed day further underscored India's vibrant sports scene and promising talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

