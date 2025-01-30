NorthEast United FC Triumphs Over Hyderabad FC: Coach Benali Delighted

NorthEast United FC delivered an impressive 4-1 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League, leaving head coach Juan Pedro Benali visibly pleased with his squad's performance. Guillermo Fernandez set the stage by scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Alaaeddine Ajaraie's striking free-kick just before halftime, solidifying the team's momentum.

The Highlanders continued to showcase their offensive prowess with Manoj Mohammed contributing a pivotal goal in the 70th minute, momentarily narrowing the gap. However, Asheer Akhtar quickly restored the two-goal lead, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer sealed the triumph with a fourth goal. This victory propelled NEUFC to fourth place, marking a successful conclusion to their league campaign in Guwahati.

Coach Benali emphasized the tactical execution, which involved exploiting open spaces left by Hyderabad FC's defense, despite being caught offside multiple times. Benali praised his players' ability to adjust, particularly Redeem Tlang's defensive role, as he celebrated his 100th ISL appearance. Looking ahead, NEUFC's remaining home matches in Shillong promise continued excitement for fans.

