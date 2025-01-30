Georgia Stanway's Unforeseen Setback: A Knee Injury Shakes Up Football Plans

Georgia Stanway, the esteemed midfielder for Bayern Munich, has had knee ligament surgery, forcing her into an extended recovery period. The club confirmed on Thursday that she suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee during training.

The 26-year-old underwent the operation on Wednesday, with expectations of being out for several months. This development represents a significant challenge for England's football team as they prepare to defend their title at the upcoming Euros scheduled for July.

Stanway has proven instrumental for England, participating in every match of Euro 2022 and contributing to the team's runner-up finish at the 2023 Women's World Cup against Spain.

