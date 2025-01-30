Left Menu

Togo's Tennis Dream: Punching Above Their Weight in Davis Cup

The Togolese tennis team, led by Thomas Setodji, aims to surprise hosts India in the upcoming Davis Cup World Group I Play-off. Despite lower rankings, their impressive recent track record boosts their confidence. The team is prepared to challenge expectations with determination and a positive mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:37 IST
Togo's Tennis Dream: Punching Above Their Weight in Davis Cup
A spirited Togolese tennis team, spearheaded by Thomas Setodji, is determined to stun the hosts India this weekend in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off. Despite being low in rankings, the team's confidence is buoyed by Setodji's decent Davis Cup record.

The players, including Liova Ayite Ajavon, Hod'abalo Isak Padio, and M'lapa Tingou Akomlo, have a strong recent history, winning 10 of their last Davis Cup ties since 2022, including victories over higher-ranked teams like Latvia. The team, primarily trained in France and the USA, forms a solid unit during the Cup fixtures.

While India's top singles player, Sumit Nagal, is absent, the hosts remain favorites. Nonetheless, Setodji emphasizes the unpredictable nature of sports, believing their mindset could lead them to triumph. Togo's captain, Alisama Abnamba, is optimistic about their team's preparedness and the favorable conditions in Delhi.

