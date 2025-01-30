Upendra Yadav's Heroics Highlight Edge-of-Seat Ranji Trophy Drama

In an electrifying start to the Ranji Trophy, Upendra Yadav scored a resolute 95, lifting Railways to 241 against Delhi on day one. The match marked the eagerly anticipated return of Virat Kohli to domestic red-ball cricket, stirring excitement among fans and players alike.

Capitalizing on early morning conditions, Delhi pacers Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma, and Money Grewal initially reduced Railways to 66 for five. However, Yadav's partnership with veteran Karn Sharma saw the visitors recover, forging a defining 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Virat Kohli's presence energized the game, with over 12,000 fans adding to the atmosphere. As Delhi closed at 41/1, anticipation builds for Kohli's performance on day two, with eager spectators awaiting his turn at the crease.

