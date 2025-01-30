Gill's Redemption: A Fight to Regain Form Before England ODIs

In a determined effort to regain his lost form, India's young cricket sensation Shubman Gill is sharpening his skills at the Punjab Cricket Association grounds in Mohali, as he prepares for the imminent ODI series against England. Gill's struggle in the longer format has been a cause for concern since his standout performance in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

His subsequent performances have been far from reassuring, notably during India's recent defense of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he managed a mere 93 runs from three Tests at an average of 18.60. To address his waning form, Gill has heeded the BCCI's directive to engage in domestic cricket, returning to his roots in Punjab to rekindle his game.

In domestic cricket, Gill made a noticeable yet bittersweet mark as captain of Punjab. Though his performance let down in the opening innings against Karnataka, Gill put on a valiant display in the second innings, scoring 102 runs of resilience. Despite his efforts, Punjab suffered a heavy defeat, but Gill remains poised for his role as vice-captain in the upcoming international fixtures.

