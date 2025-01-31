Kerala Blasters Shine with 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters FC showcased an impressive display of dominance, sealing a crucial 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Under the guidance of interim head coach TG Purushothaman, the visitors were off to a strong start when Jesus Jimenez broke the deadlock early in the match.

The situation worsened for Chennaiyin FC after Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card in the 37th minute, leaving them a man down. Korou Singh then doubled the lead before half-time, making history as Kerala Blasters' youngest goalscorer in the Indian Super League. Kwame Peprah added the third goal with a clinical finish, securing a well-deserved victory for the visitors.

Despite a tenacious effort from Vincy Barretto to pull a goal back, Kerala Blasters' robust defense led by Milos Drincic ensured their first-ever win against CFC in Chennai. Coach Purushothaman applauded his team's execution of game plans, attributing the success to their exemplary performance both on and off the field. Fans' unwavering support played a key role in motivating the players as they continue to strive for further victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)