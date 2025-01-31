Left Menu

Kerala Blasters Shine with 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters FC displayed a commendable performance under interim head coach TG Purushothaman, securing a 3-1 win against Chennaiyin FC. Key goals from Jesus Jimenez, Korou Singh, and Kwame Peprah led the victory, marking Blasters' first triumph against CFC in Chennai amidst strong support from their fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:03 IST
Kerala Blasters Shine with 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC
TG Purushothaman (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC showcased an impressive display of dominance, sealing a crucial 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Under the guidance of interim head coach TG Purushothaman, the visitors were off to a strong start when Jesus Jimenez broke the deadlock early in the match.

The situation worsened for Chennaiyin FC after Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card in the 37th minute, leaving them a man down. Korou Singh then doubled the lead before half-time, making history as Kerala Blasters' youngest goalscorer in the Indian Super League. Kwame Peprah added the third goal with a clinical finish, securing a well-deserved victory for the visitors.

Despite a tenacious effort from Vincy Barretto to pull a goal back, Kerala Blasters' robust defense led by Milos Drincic ensured their first-ever win against CFC in Chennai. Coach Purushothaman applauded his team's execution of game plans, attributing the success to their exemplary performance both on and off the field. Fans' unwavering support played a key role in motivating the players as they continue to strive for further victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025