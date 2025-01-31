Miguel Almirón Returns: Atlanta United's Star Comes Home

In a major development for Atlanta United, Miguel Almirón returns to the fold, rejoining the team after a notable period with Newcastle United. The Paraguayan midfielder first joined Atlanta in 2017 and rapidly became a fan favorite due to his dynamic playing style and significant contributions to their successes, including the 2018 MLS Cup victory.

Almirón, after his high-profile transfer to Newcastle in 2019 for a record MLS fee, shone in the Premier League, particularly during the 2022-23 season, where he tallied 11 goals. Across his tenure at Newcastle, he registered 30 goals and 22 assists in 223 appearances.

Atlanta United's Sporting Director Chris Henderson expressed excitement at Almirón's return, highlighting his proven success both locally and internationally. Almirón's new contract, which runs through 2027, aims to bolster Atlanta's roster as they strategize for future competitions.

