Mumbai Indians Appoint Nicole Bolton as Fielding Coach

Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of Australian Nicole Bolton as the team's fielding coach for the Women's Premier League's upcoming season.

Bolton, who brings experience from her stint as an assistant coach at South Australia and Adelaide Strikers, will collaborate with head coach Charlotte Edwards at Mumbai Indians. A former player, Bolton made history as the first Australian woman to hit a century on ODI debut.

The WPL is set to commence on February 14 in Vadodara, with Mumbai Indians aiming to secure their second title after triumphing in the inaugural 2023 edition.

