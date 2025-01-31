Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Appoint Nicole Bolton as Fielding Coach

Mumbai Indians have appointed Australian Nicole Bolton as their fielding coach for the upcoming Women's Premier League season. Bolton, with prior experience as an assistant coach, will join head coach Charlotte Edwards. The WPL begins on February 14, and Mumbai aims for their second title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:29 IST
Mumbai Indians Appoint Nicole Bolton as Fielding Coach
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of Australian Nicole Bolton as the team's fielding coach for the Women's Premier League's upcoming season.

Bolton, who brings experience from her stint as an assistant coach at South Australia and Adelaide Strikers, will collaborate with head coach Charlotte Edwards at Mumbai Indians. A former player, Bolton made history as the first Australian woman to hit a century on ODI debut.

The WPL is set to commence on February 14 in Vadodara, with Mumbai Indians aiming to secure their second title after triumphing in the inaugural 2023 edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025