England Opts to Field After Winning Toss in Crucial T20I Against India

In a critical showdown for the fourth T20I, England's skipper, Jos Buttler, decided to field first against India after winning the toss. The strategic move aims to leverage favorable conditions.

India, keen on extending their series lead, introduced Arshdeep Singh, fit-again Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube into the playing XI, replacing Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar. England responded by adding Saqib Mahmood and batter Jacob Bethell to their squad, sidelining Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

The match is crucial, with India currently ahead in the five-match series, leading 2-1. Both teams are aiming to secure an advantage in this fiercely contested series.

(With inputs from agencies.)