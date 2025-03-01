Left Menu

Pace Shift: Arshdeep Singh Set to Replace Shami for New Zealand Clash

With Mohammed Shami nursing a calf injury, Arshdeep Singh is set to replace him for the upcoming Champions Trophy game against New Zealand. Observations from the practice session and coaching staff hints point towards this potential change in India's bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:23 IST
Pace Shift: Arshdeep Singh Set to Replace Shami for New Zealand Clash
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As the Indian cricket team gears up for their Champions Trophy game against New Zealand, all eyes are on the potential inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The team's management is considering this change due to the recurring calf trouble faced by Mohammed Shami during the recent match against Pakistan.

In the Friday practice session, Arshdeep appeared to be the preferred replacement. Under the vigilant guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel, Arshdeep completed 13 overs with a full run-up, in contrast to Shami's limited 6-7 overs.

Assistant coach Ryan Doeschate suggested that a shift in the bowling lineup could be on the cards, despite the uncertainty voiced by KL Rahul regarding any alteration to the current winning combination. The imminent decision could rest on managing Shami's fitness for future crucial matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025