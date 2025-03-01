Pace Shift: Arshdeep Singh Set to Replace Shami for New Zealand Clash
With Mohammed Shami nursing a calf injury, Arshdeep Singh is set to replace him for the upcoming Champions Trophy game against New Zealand. Observations from the practice session and coaching staff hints point towards this potential change in India's bowling lineup.
As the Indian cricket team gears up for their Champions Trophy game against New Zealand, all eyes are on the potential inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The team's management is considering this change due to the recurring calf trouble faced by Mohammed Shami during the recent match against Pakistan.
In the Friday practice session, Arshdeep appeared to be the preferred replacement. Under the vigilant guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel, Arshdeep completed 13 overs with a full run-up, in contrast to Shami's limited 6-7 overs.
Assistant coach Ryan Doeschate suggested that a shift in the bowling lineup could be on the cards, despite the uncertainty voiced by KL Rahul regarding any alteration to the current winning combination. The imminent decision could rest on managing Shami's fitness for future crucial matches.
