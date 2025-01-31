Left Menu

Trial of Former Soccer Chief Signals Change in Spanish Football

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales faces trial for alleged sexual assault during the Women's World Cup 2023, sparking a broader 'Me Too' movement in Spanish football. The incident has highlighted issues of sexism and inequality within the sport, leading to significant leadership changes.

Updated: 31-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trial of former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales begins at Madrid's High Court, focusing on a controversial incident during the Women's World Cup. Rubiales, accused of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso, denies the charges amidst a massive backlash against sexism in football.

The case has sparked a larger 'Me Too' movement within Spanish football, casting a spotlight on enduring gender inequalities. Key figures in Spanish football, involved in allegedly pressuring Hermoso to downplay the incident, are also on trial. The prosecution seeks a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Rubiales.

Further turmoil in the Spanish Football Federation has unfolded, with resignations and suspensions following public protests. Rubiales, now banned from football activities by FIFA, will testify in February alongside co-defendants, while Hermoso, Spain's top scorer, is set to take the stand on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

