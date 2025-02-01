Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Pam Shriver's Trophies Back Home

Pam Shriver, a celebrated tennis champion, has regained her stolen trophies after evacuating from her home during Los Angeles wildfires. Despite losing her car and other belongings, the trophies were returned 10 days later. Shriver was relieved and thrilled to relive her rich career memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:05 IST
Triumphant Return: Pam Shriver's Trophies Back Home
  • Country:
  • United States

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver has regained her collection of trophies, following the theft of her belongings during an evacuation prompted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Shriver's trophies were found after being misplaced for nearly two weeks.

Shriver, renowned for her exceptional tennis career, won 21 Grand Slam doubles titles, primarily alongside Martina Navratilova, as well as a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics. In addition to her Grand Slam victories, she has collected a total of 111 doubles titles, making her an icon in the sport. Inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame in 2002, Shriver now works as a TV commentator and coach.

Despite the loss of her car and family photos, Shriver was elated to have her trophies returned, marking a closure to an unexpected chapter in her life. They were found stashed in the back of the stolen car and delivered back to her just this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025