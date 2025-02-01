Triumphant Return: Pam Shriver's Trophies Back Home

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver has regained her collection of trophies, following the theft of her belongings during an evacuation prompted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Shriver's trophies were found after being misplaced for nearly two weeks.

Shriver, renowned for her exceptional tennis career, won 21 Grand Slam doubles titles, primarily alongside Martina Navratilova, as well as a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics. In addition to her Grand Slam victories, she has collected a total of 111 doubles titles, making her an icon in the sport. Inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame in 2002, Shriver now works as a TV commentator and coach.

Despite the loss of her car and family photos, Shriver was elated to have her trophies returned, marking a closure to an unexpected chapter in her life. They were found stashed in the back of the stolen car and delivered back to her just this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)