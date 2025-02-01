Left Menu

Pandya's Stellar Performance Leads India to Victory Over England

Hardik Pandya surpassed Shikhar Dhawan as India's fifth-highest T20I run-getter during the fourth T20I against England where his crucial innings of 53 runs propelled India to victory. England struggled in their chase, falling short by 15 runs, handing India a series win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:03 IST
Pandya's Stellar Performance Leads India to Victory Over England
Hardik Pandya. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and resilience, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has overtaken former batter Shikhar Dhawan to become the nation's fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. This achievement came during the fourth T20I match against England in Pune on Friday.

Pandya's innings was pivotal as he came to bat with India reeling at 79/5. He scored a remarkable 53 off 34 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, contributing significantly to India's recovery. His effort led India to a total of 181/9 in 20 overs, up from a precarious position. With this performance, Pandya's T20I statistics now read 1,803 runs in 113 matches at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 141.63.

The match saw India in trouble after England won the toss and chose to field. Quick dismissals early in the innings by pacer Saqib Mahmood left India struggling. However, crucial partnerships, especially between Pandya and Dube, saw India post a defendable score. In response, England managed to get to 95/4 but eventually fell short, losing the match by 15 runs, with Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit playing key roles. India won the series 3-1, with Dube earning the 'Player of the Match' award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025