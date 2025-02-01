Pandya's Stellar Performance Leads India to Victory Over England

In an impressive display of skill and resilience, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has overtaken former batter Shikhar Dhawan to become the nation's fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. This achievement came during the fourth T20I match against England in Pune on Friday.

Pandya's innings was pivotal as he came to bat with India reeling at 79/5. He scored a remarkable 53 off 34 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, contributing significantly to India's recovery. His effort led India to a total of 181/9 in 20 overs, up from a precarious position. With this performance, Pandya's T20I statistics now read 1,803 runs in 113 matches at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 141.63.

The match saw India in trouble after England won the toss and chose to field. Quick dismissals early in the innings by pacer Saqib Mahmood left India struggling. However, crucial partnerships, especially between Pandya and Dube, saw India post a defendable score. In response, England managed to get to 95/4 but eventually fell short, losing the match by 15 runs, with Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit playing key roles. India won the series 3-1, with Dube earning the 'Player of the Match' award.

