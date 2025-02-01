Phil Salt Surpasses 2,000 International Runs Amidst England's T20I Struggles

England cricket opener Phil Salt reached a significant career milestone on Friday, amassing 2,000 runs in international cricket during the fourth T20I against India held in Pune.

Salt managed to give England a promising start, scoring 23 runs off 21 deliveries, inclusive of four boundaries, breaking a streak of low scores.

Throughout 69 international appearances, Salt has compiled 2,004 runs, boasting an average of 33.96 and a strike rate of 136.97, highlighted by four centuries and nine half-centuries, including a personal best of 122 runs. Making his England debut in 2021, Salt has been an asset in both ODI and T20I formats, amassing 866 ODI runs with an average of 34.64 and T20I statistics of 1,138 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.87.

Despite Salt's innings, England struggled in the run chase after India had set a target of 182, thanks to contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and a remarkable partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. Although England began strongly with Salt and Ben Duckett, they faltered under pressure from Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana, ending their chase at 166 for a 15-run shortfall, thus conceding the series 3-1 to India.

