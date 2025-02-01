Left Menu

Indian Navy to Host Maiden Half Marathon in New Delhi

The Indian Navy Half Marathon premieres on February 2 in New Delhi, anticipating over ten thousand participants in three race categories. The event highlights fitness, discipline, and national pride, supported by key agencies and featuring dignitaries from the Armed Forces and sports personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:33 IST
Indian Navy Half Marathon (Photo: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon is set to take place on February 2 in the national capital, as announced by the Ministry of Defence. It is expected to draw more than ten thousand participants across three race lengths: 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km, making it a welcoming event for runners of all skill levels and backgrounds.

Preparations are already in motion to ensure an unforgettable experience for every runner. The race will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, following a picturesque route that includes India Gate and the historical Kartavya Path. The opening ceremony will be led by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, alongside senior Armed Forces officers, civilian guests, and renowned athletes.

In addition, participants who have completed a series of four races organized by the Navy will be recognized with the Indian Navy Slam, a prestigious honor. Indian Oil Corporation Limited joins as an Associate Partner, with the Delhi Police and NDMC ensuring the event's smooth execution. Organizers aim to celebrate fitness, discipline, and national pride, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to promoting health, resilience, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

