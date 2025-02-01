Indian Navy to Host Maiden Half Marathon in New Delhi

The inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon is set to take place on February 2 in the national capital, as announced by the Ministry of Defence. It is expected to draw more than ten thousand participants across three race lengths: 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km, making it a welcoming event for runners of all skill levels and backgrounds.

Preparations are already in motion to ensure an unforgettable experience for every runner. The race will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, following a picturesque route that includes India Gate and the historical Kartavya Path. The opening ceremony will be led by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, alongside senior Armed Forces officers, civilian guests, and renowned athletes.

In addition, participants who have completed a series of four races organized by the Navy will be recognized with the Indian Navy Slam, a prestigious honor. Indian Oil Corporation Limited joins as an Associate Partner, with the Delhi Police and NDMC ensuring the event's smooth execution. Organizers aim to celebrate fitness, discipline, and national pride, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to promoting health, resilience, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)