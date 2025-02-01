Virat Kohli Mania: Security Breach in Ranji Trophy

A significant security breach transpired at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground during the Ranji Trophy match when three fans broke through the barricades in a bid to approach Virat Kohli. Despite the presence of numerous security personnel, the fans managed to reach the field on day three of the match between Delhi and Railways.

Fans breaching security boundaries is often a spectacle reserved for international matches, but Kohli's unexpected appearance in the Ranji Trophy after 13 years significantly boosted the tournament's profile. Consequently, the first-class game attracted audiences that might have otherwise been absent.

The breach brought up questions surrounding event security after officials were unable to prevent fans from coming dangerously close to the cricket star. Despite the security lapse, no harm was done, and Kohli, displaying calm, advised security to handle the situation without aggression. The incident underscored the fervor and challenges associated with hosting high-profile athletes at domestic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)