Left Menu

Jugraj Singh's Hat-trick Secures Bengal Tigers' HIL Triumph

Jugraj Singh's hat-trick leads Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans, clinching the men's Hockey India League title. The league was revived in 2024 after a seven-year gap, with this tense final earning the Tigers Rs 3 crore in prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:42 IST
Jugraj Singh's Hat-trick Secures Bengal Tigers' HIL Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jugraj Singh showcased a stellar performance by scoring a hat-trick, guiding the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to victory in the men's Hockey India League final on Saturday. The Tigers edged out Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a nail-biting contest.

The league, which resumed on December 28, 2024, after a hiatus, saw the Tigers netting Rs 3 crore along with the trophy. Jugraj's goals in the 25th, 32nd, and 35th minutes were pivotal, with Sam Lane adding a crucial fourth in the 54th minute.

Despite the Toofans' fightback with Gonzalo Peillat and Amandeep Lakra finding the net, the Tigers held firm. The final minutes saw a determined defensive stance from the Tigers, ensuring their triumph in a highly competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025