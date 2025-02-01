Jugraj Singh's Hat-trick Secures Bengal Tigers' HIL Triumph

Jugraj Singh showcased a stellar performance by scoring a hat-trick, guiding the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to victory in the men's Hockey India League final on Saturday. The Tigers edged out Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a nail-biting contest.

The league, which resumed on December 28, 2024, after a hiatus, saw the Tigers netting Rs 3 crore along with the trophy. Jugraj's goals in the 25th, 32nd, and 35th minutes were pivotal, with Sam Lane adding a crucial fourth in the 54th minute.

Despite the Toofans' fightback with Gonzalo Peillat and Amandeep Lakra finding the net, the Tigers held firm. The final minutes saw a determined defensive stance from the Tigers, ensuring their triumph in a highly competitive match.

