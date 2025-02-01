Left Menu

Daniel Maldini's Transfer to Atalanta: A New Chapter in Serie A

Daniel Maldini, son of soccer legend Paolo Maldini, has transferred from Monza to Atalanta in a move reportedly worth 13 million euros. Atalanta, currently third in Serie A, aims to boost its title chase. Daniel follows the legacy of his family at Milan, having debuted in 2020 and won a Serie A title in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bergamo | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:46 IST
Daniel Maldini's Transfer to Atalanta: A New Chapter in Serie A
  • Country:
  • Italy

Daniel Maldini, following the footsteps of his illustrious father Paolo Maldini, has officially transferred from Monza to Atalanta. The deal, reportedly valued at 13 million euros, involves Monza paying a significant fee to AC Milan, Daniel's former club.

Atalanta made the announcement but did not disclose specific contractual details. Italian media suggests the transfer will see Maldini, an attacking midfielder, reinforce Atalanta's squad as they push for Serie A glory this season.

Maldini's career began at AC Milan, and his move marks a strategic decision for Atalanta, who are currently third in the league and competing in the Champions League. This transfer highlights a significant moment in the Serie A as Atalanta bolsters its title ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025