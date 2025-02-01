Daniel Maldini's Transfer to Atalanta: A New Chapter in Serie A

Daniel Maldini, following the footsteps of his illustrious father Paolo Maldini, has officially transferred from Monza to Atalanta. The deal, reportedly valued at 13 million euros, involves Monza paying a significant fee to AC Milan, Daniel's former club.

Atalanta made the announcement but did not disclose specific contractual details. Italian media suggests the transfer will see Maldini, an attacking midfielder, reinforce Atalanta's squad as they push for Serie A glory this season.

Maldini's career began at AC Milan, and his move marks a strategic decision for Atalanta, who are currently third in the league and competing in the Champions League. This transfer highlights a significant moment in the Serie A as Atalanta bolsters its title ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)