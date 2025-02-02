Left Menu

Cycling's Bold Carbon Monoxide Ban: Safeguarding Athlete Health

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has banned the use of carbon monoxide gas outside medical facilities. This decision follows concerns over its use in training to measure blood metrics. The ban, effective February 10, aims to protect athlete health and is supported by the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Updated: 02-02-2025 11:50 IST
The International Cycling Union (UCI) has taken decisive action to prohibit the utilization of carbon monoxide gas outside medical settings. The gas, though beneficial for measuring critical cycling blood metrics, poses health risks.

An investigation by Escape Collective during the Tour de France brought the issue to attention, revealing teams using carbon monoxide rebreather devices to enhance altitude training. The UCI, committed to safeguarding athlete health, proposed this ban last December.

This regulation forbids possession of CO re-breathing systems connected to oxygen and CO cylinders, outside medical facilities. Implementing this ban, effective February 10, aims to protect athletes, reaffirming the UCI's dedication to safety in cycling.

