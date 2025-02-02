Left Menu

Cricket's New Era: A Two-Tier Test Championship Looms

The World Test Championship will transition to a two-tier system, aiming to create a fairer competition. The change is driven by the ICC, with discussions led by ECB's Richard Thompson and ICC Chair Jay Shah. Critics argue it may sideline smaller teams, impacting the cricketing landscape.

The World Test Championship is poised for significant change, with cricket authorities planning to transform the tournament into a two-tier system. This initiative aims to enhance competition fairness by restructuring the current format, which has faced criticism for its inconsistencies and exclusionary practices.

Leading the charge for reform are England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson and ICC chairman Jay Shah. They intend to implement changes before India's upcoming tour of England, set to commence in June. The two-tier system has sparked concerns among cricket veterans, apprehensive about its potential negative impact on smaller cricketing nations.

While discussions continue, there is hope that the revamped structure will promote Test cricket's integrity and attract broader participation. However, the proposed model, prioritizing major cricketing nations, has drawn criticism from legends such as Clive Lloyd and Arjuna Ranatunga, who worry it may prioritize financial interests over the sport's historical richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

