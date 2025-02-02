Left Menu

Ashwin Questions Concussion Substitution Decision in India vs England T20I

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin criticized the use of concussion substitution during the fourth T20I against England, where Harshit Rana replaced Shivam Dube. Ashwin labeled it as a cricketing miscalculation, arguing that Ramandeep Singh was a more suitable replacement. England's captain Jos Buttler sought clarification on the rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:43 IST
Ashwin Questions Concussion Substitution Decision in India vs England T20I
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated discussion following the fourth T20I match between India and England, former spinner R Ashwin raised concerns over the use of concussion substitution, calling it a 'pure cricketing miscalculation.' The incident occurred when medium-pacer Harshit Rana was brought in to replace batting all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Dube, who had impressively scored a half-century, was struck on the head during a delivery by Jamie Overton, prompting head coach Gautam Gambhir to substitute him with Rana under the concussion protocol. However, Ashwin argued that Ramandeep Singh would have been a more appropriate choice as a like-for-like replacement.

England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment over not being consulted on the decision and planned to seek clarity from match referee Javagal Srinath. As India secured the T20 series victory, Ashwin warned that similar oversight could harm India in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025