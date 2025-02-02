Ashwin Questions Concussion Substitution Decision in India vs England T20I

In a heated discussion following the fourth T20I match between India and England, former spinner R Ashwin raised concerns over the use of concussion substitution, calling it a 'pure cricketing miscalculation.' The incident occurred when medium-pacer Harshit Rana was brought in to replace batting all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Dube, who had impressively scored a half-century, was struck on the head during a delivery by Jamie Overton, prompting head coach Gautam Gambhir to substitute him with Rana under the concussion protocol. However, Ashwin argued that Ramandeep Singh would have been a more appropriate choice as a like-for-like replacement.

England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment over not being consulted on the decision and planned to seek clarity from match referee Javagal Srinath. As India secured the T20 series victory, Ashwin warned that similar oversight could harm India in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)