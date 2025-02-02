Left Menu

India Clinches Back-to-Back U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Titles

India's U-19 Women's cricket team secured their second consecutive T20 World Cup title with a dominant win over South Africa. Gongadi Trisha and Aayushi Shukla starred in the match, helping India remain unbeaten throughout the tournament. Trisha's all-round performance was pivotal in the team's remarkable journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:59 IST
India Clinches Back-to-Back U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Titles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an outstanding display of talent and strategy, India secured their second consecutive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by nine wickets. This victory showcases India's robust youth cricket structure, a system that's gaining international admiration.

The Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, executing a flawless campaign against countries including the West Indies, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland, and England. Sunday's final was no exception, as the team's potent spin attack dismantled South Africa's batting line-up, restricting them to a mere 82.

All-rounder Gongadi Trisha emerged as the star, with an exceptional bowling performance followed by a stellar batting display, guiding her team to victory with 52 balls to spare. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke's final boundary sealed the win, sparking jubilant celebrations among the young Indian players and their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025