India Clinches Back-to-Back U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Titles

In an outstanding display of talent and strategy, India secured their second consecutive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by nine wickets. This victory showcases India's robust youth cricket structure, a system that's gaining international admiration.

The Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, executing a flawless campaign against countries including the West Indies, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland, and England. Sunday's final was no exception, as the team's potent spin attack dismantled South Africa's batting line-up, restricting them to a mere 82.

All-rounder Gongadi Trisha emerged as the star, with an exceptional bowling performance followed by a stellar batting display, guiding her team to victory with 52 balls to spare. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke's final boundary sealed the win, sparking jubilant celebrations among the young Indian players and their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)