Bengaluru Jawans Clinch Inaugural World Pickleball League Title

The Bengaluru Jawans made history on Sunday by clinching the championship of the inaugural World Pickleball League, securing a 3-1 victory against Pune United.

Dominance was established early on with Jack Foster's formidable 26-8 win in the men's singles, setting the tone for the team. Following this, the women's doubles team, Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia, added to the momentum with a 13-9 win.

Pune United managed to reclaim some ground with William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia's 15-6 triumph in men's doubles, but the victory was ultimately sealed by Katerina Stewart's commanding 21-9 performance over Brooke Revuelta. Stepping forward as the team's key player, Stewart expressed her disbelief and joy, terming the 10-day pickleball event in India as unforgettable.

(With inputs from agencies.)