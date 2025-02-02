Left Menu

Bengaluru Jawans Clinch Inaugural World Pickleball League Title

Bengaluru Jawans triumphed over Pune United 3-1 in the first-ever World Pickleball League. The win was secured after stellar performances by Jack Foster, Trang Hyunh-McClain, Alejandra Borobia, and Katerina Stewart. Their combined efforts outshone Pune, who managed only one victory in men's doubles.

The Bengaluru Jawans made history on Sunday by clinching the championship of the inaugural World Pickleball League, securing a 3-1 victory against Pune United.

Dominance was established early on with Jack Foster's formidable 26-8 win in the men's singles, setting the tone for the team. Following this, the women's doubles team, Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia, added to the momentum with a 13-9 win.

Pune United managed to reclaim some ground with William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia's 15-6 triumph in men's doubles, but the victory was ultimately sealed by Katerina Stewart's commanding 21-9 performance over Brooke Revuelta. Stepping forward as the team's key player, Stewart expressed her disbelief and joy, terming the 10-day pickleball event in India as unforgettable.

