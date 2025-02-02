Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Stunning Century Seals India's Series Win

Abhishek Sharma led India to a 150-run victory over England in the final T20 match at Wankhede Stadium, securing a 4-1 series win. Chasing 248, England faltered at 97 all out. Sharma's 135 off 54 balls set a high for India, despite other batsmen's struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:31 IST
Abhishek Sharma's dazzling century guided India to a commanding 150-run victory against England in the final T20 International at Wankhede Stadium. This stellar performance clinched a 4-1 series win for India.

England, set a daunting target of 248, began promisingly with Phil Salt's quick 55 off 23 balls. However, the team crumbled under pressure as Indian spinners swiftly dismantled the lineup, reducing them to 68-4 before they collapsed to 97 all out.

On batting first, Sharma propelled India to a phenomenal powerplay score of 95, with support from cameo appearances by Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube. Despite his blazing 135 off 54, other batsmen struggled against the England bowlers' resilient effort.

