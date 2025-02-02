Sports Spectacle: Weekend Highlights and Surprises

This weekend in sports news saw Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson commit to another season post-Super Bowl LIX, refusing any thoughts of retirement. Johnson aims to continue his stalwart presence in the NFL for a 13th season.

In a stunning turn in the NBA, the Washington Wizards emerged victorious against the Minnesota Timberwolves, halting a 16-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made waves with a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Underlining the drama in tennis, Australia and the U.S. sailed through their Davis Cup qualifiers, while Japan managed a thrilling comeback against Britain. Adding to the action, Nassourdine Imavov claimed a significant win in the UFC by knocking out Israel Adesanya, adding heat to the ongoing title race.

(With inputs from agencies.)