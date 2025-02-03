San Lorenzo and River Plate Battle to Goalless Stalemate

In a thrilling showdown, city rivals San Lorenzo and River Plate faced off in a goalless draw during Sunday's Apertura tournament in the Argentine Primera Division. The draw halted River's momentum after a previous win against Instituto, keeping them in fourth place with five points in Group B.

San Lorenzo missed an opportunity to lead the standings, remaining second with seven points, trailing Rosario Central on goal difference. The match featured an exciting first half where both teams had chances to score. An early own goal by Enzo Perez appeared to give San Lorenzo the lead, but the goal was overturned by a VAR decision citing offside.

The intensity continued as River came close to scoring with Paulo Diaz hitting the crossbar. Moments later, San Lorenzo's Alexis Cuello forced a remarkable save from River's goalkeeper Franco Armani. Despite opportunities for both teams, the second half saw a slowdown, impacted by the heat, with Malcolm Braida of San Lorenzo hitting the crossbar in a near miss.

