Left Menu

San Lorenzo and River Plate Battle to Goalless Stalemate

San Lorenzo and River Plate locked horns in a fiercely contested goalless match during the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament. Both teams had opportunities to score, with San Lorenzo missing a chance to lead due to VAR intervention, and River hitting the crossbar twice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 03:45 IST
San Lorenzo and River Plate Battle to Goalless Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling showdown, city rivals San Lorenzo and River Plate faced off in a goalless draw during Sunday's Apertura tournament in the Argentine Primera Division. The draw halted River's momentum after a previous win against Instituto, keeping them in fourth place with five points in Group B.

San Lorenzo missed an opportunity to lead the standings, remaining second with seven points, trailing Rosario Central on goal difference. The match featured an exciting first half where both teams had chances to score. An early own goal by Enzo Perez appeared to give San Lorenzo the lead, but the goal was overturned by a VAR decision citing offside.

The intensity continued as River came close to scoring with Paulo Diaz hitting the crossbar. Moments later, San Lorenzo's Alexis Cuello forced a remarkable save from River's goalkeeper Franco Armani. Despite opportunities for both teams, the second half saw a slowdown, impacted by the heat, with Malcolm Braida of San Lorenzo hitting the crossbar in a near miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025