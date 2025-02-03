ECB Vows Honest Post-Ashes Review Amid Crushing Defeat

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to conduct a thorough review following the national women cricket team's recent 16-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes series. Deputy CEO Clare Connor emphasized the need for honesty and transparency in assessing the team's performance.

Despite England not securing an Ashes victory since 2014, Connor refutes any claims of a lack of professionalism within the team. She acknowledged the pain and disappointment felt by players, with speculation arising about potential changes in leadership roles.

Both captain Heather Knight and coach Jon Lewis are under pressure as they face scrutiny from this dismal tour. ECB assures fans that a candid evaluation will be conducted to ensure steps are taken towards improvement as they prepare to host the West Indies.

