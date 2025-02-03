Left Menu

India's Unbeatable Triumph: U19 Women's T20 World Cup Victory

India's Under-19 Women's team clinched victory in the T20 World Cup, showcasing dominance with a 9-wicket win over South Africa. Celebrated by Nita Ambani, their all-round performance in Malaysia secured their second consecutive title, with standout performances by Gongadi Trisha and Sanika Chalke leading the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:55 IST
India's Unbeatable Triumph: U19 Women's T20 World Cup Victory
Team India (Photo: @BCCIWomen/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani praised the Indian Under-19 Women's cricket team for their remarkable achievement in remaining unbeaten and successfully defending the T20 World Cup title in Malaysia.

On Sunday, the Indian team emerged victorious against South Africa, winning by 9 wickets in a dominant final match at Bayuemas Oval. India demonstrated exceptional skill in all aspects of the game, ensuring their supremacy over South Africa.

"Champions again! Congratulations to our incredible Girls in Blue for winning the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second year in a row! What a phenomenal triumph! Your grit, passion, talent, and hard work have made us all proud," expressed Nita Ambani, emphasizing the inspiration the team has provided for future generations.

In a low-scoring encounter, India showcased total dominance, while the South African team appeared dejected. The Indian bowlers set the pace by restricting South Africa to a mere total of 82. In response, India's top order maintained aggressive momentum, with Gongadi Trisha and Sanika Chalke leading the charge to victory, completing the chase with over eight overs left.

Gongadi Trisha was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, highlighting her outstanding contributions throughout the tournament with 309 runs and seven wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025