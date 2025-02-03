India's Unbeatable Triumph: U19 Women's T20 World Cup Victory

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani praised the Indian Under-19 Women's cricket team for their remarkable achievement in remaining unbeaten and successfully defending the T20 World Cup title in Malaysia.

On Sunday, the Indian team emerged victorious against South Africa, winning by 9 wickets in a dominant final match at Bayuemas Oval. India demonstrated exceptional skill in all aspects of the game, ensuring their supremacy over South Africa.

"Champions again! Congratulations to our incredible Girls in Blue for winning the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second year in a row! What a phenomenal triumph! Your grit, passion, talent, and hard work have made us all proud," expressed Nita Ambani, emphasizing the inspiration the team has provided for future generations.

In a low-scoring encounter, India showcased total dominance, while the South African team appeared dejected. The Indian bowlers set the pace by restricting South Africa to a mere total of 82. In response, India's top order maintained aggressive momentum, with Gongadi Trisha and Sanika Chalke leading the charge to victory, completing the chase with over eight overs left.

Gongadi Trisha was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, highlighting her outstanding contributions throughout the tournament with 309 runs and seven wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)