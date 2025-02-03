Left Menu

Champions Trophy 2025: Captivating India Tour Fuels Global Excitement

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour thrilled fans in India, making stops in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It showcased the prestigious trophy at iconic sites, building excitement for the upcoming tournament in Pakistan and the UAE. The tour concludes in Pakistan, marking a thrilling global journey.

Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Edulji, and Rohit Sharma with ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour, in partnership with DP World, has captivated cricket fans during its global journey with recent stops in India. The trophy's appearances at several iconic locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru have sparked excitement and anticipation ahead of the tournament.

In Mumbai, the trophy graced the city's renowned sites, including Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, and the Gateway of India. Cricket fans eagerly captured moments with the trophy, especially during the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebration, where cricket legends such as Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar posed with the silverware.

Continuing its journey, the Trophy Tour reached Bengaluru, where it was showcased at the Nexus Shantiniketan Mall's Trophy Carnival. The silverware visited key landmarks, including Bengaluru Palace and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, further energizing fans for the tournament, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

