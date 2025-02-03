Sarungbam Athouba Meitei: A Triumphant Tale of Grit and Glory

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, a 17-year-old triathlete from Singjamei Chingamathak in Imphal, has stunned the nation with his remarkable achievements at the National Games.

Winning gold in both triathlon and duathlon, Athouba attributes his success to rigorous cold-water training and unwavering familial support.

His father, Sarungbam Jiten Meitei, played a crucial role in shaping his athletic journey, and Athouba's achievements have contributed significantly to Manipur's medal tally at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)