Left Menu

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei: A Triumphant Tale of Grit and Glory

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, a 17-year-old triathlete from Imphal, made headlines with his twin gold medal victories at the National Games. His wins are a testament to his determination, familial support, and talented background. Athouba attributes his success to rigorous training and motivation from his family, particularly his father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:44 IST
Sarungbam Athouba Meitei: A Triumphant Tale of Grit and Glory
National Games Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, a 17-year-old triathlete from Singjamei Chingamathak in Imphal, has stunned the nation with his remarkable achievements at the National Games.

Winning gold in both triathlon and duathlon, Athouba attributes his success to rigorous cold-water training and unwavering familial support.

His father, Sarungbam Jiten Meitei, played a crucial role in shaping his athletic journey, and Athouba's achievements have contributed significantly to Manipur's medal tally at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025