Sarungbam Athouba Meitei: A Triumphant Tale of Grit and Glory
Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, a 17-year-old triathlete from Imphal, made headlines with his twin gold medal victories at the National Games. His wins are a testament to his determination, familial support, and talented background. Athouba attributes his success to rigorous training and motivation from his family, particularly his father.
Sarungbam Athouba Meitei, a 17-year-old triathlete from Singjamei Chingamathak in Imphal, has stunned the nation with his remarkable achievements at the National Games.
Winning gold in both triathlon and duathlon, Athouba attributes his success to rigorous cold-water training and unwavering familial support.
His father, Sarungbam Jiten Meitei, played a crucial role in shaping his athletic journey, and Athouba's achievements have contributed significantly to Manipur's medal tally at the Games.
