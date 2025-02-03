Rising Star Jonathan Antony Steals the Show at National Shooting Games
Fifteen-year-old Jonathan Antony from Bengaluru wins gold in the 10m air pistol event at the National Games. Antony outperformed renowned shooters like Sarabjot Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary in a stunning final performance. Meanwhile, in women's shooting, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra secured gold in the 50m rifle 3-positions event.
Fifteen-year-old Bengaluru shooter Jonathan Antony made headlines by clinching gold in the 10m air pistol event at the National Games, defeating Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Sarabjot Singh and the favored Saurabh Chaudhary. Antony's impressive score of 240.7 secured him the top position on Monday.
Starting from eighth place in the finals, Antony surpassed seasoned competitors, including Ravinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of the Services, to claim victory. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Antony's budding career, following his prior success in junior categories.
On the women's side, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra dominated the 50m rifle 3-positions event, topping the podium with a score of 461.2. Samra's victory came in an intense showdown with Olympian Anjum Moudgil, marking another triumph in her illustrious shooting career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
