Sift Kaur Samra Shines with Gold at National Games, Anjum Moudgil Takes Silver

In a riveting performance, Sift Kaur Samra from Punjab triumphed with a gold medal in the Women's 50m 3 Position event at the 38th National Games, conducted at Maharana Pratap Sports College Trishul Hall in Uttarakhand. Samra secured her victory by scoring an impressive 461.2 points, outpacing the competition in a high-stakes final. Fellow Punjab shooter, Anjum Moudgil, followed closely with a silver-winning score of 458.7, while Telangana's Surabhi Bhardwaj Rapole took the bronze with 448.8 points.

The event highlighted some of the nation's finest shooters, with intense competition from start to finish. Kerala's Vidarsha Vinod initially led after the Kneel Position but fell behind as Samra advanced to the lead. Samra expressed her exhilaration about the win, remarking, "This feels like a comeback for me after the Olympics. I'm pleased with how I executed my routine." Moudgil acknowledged the significance of their shared success, stating, "Sift and I have finished on the podium together multiple times. Staying calm and focused guided me to the podium."

The Men's 10m Pistol final showcased another exemplary performance by Karnataka's Jonathan Anthony, who claimed the gold with a composed execution. SSCB's Ravinder Singh and teammate Gurpreet Singh followed with silver and bronze, respectively. Anthony expressed his delight, "I'm thrilled with this win, competing against such talented shooters makes this victory even more meaningful." As the Games progress, India's top athletes continue to captivate audiences with their exceptional skills.

