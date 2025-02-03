Record-Breaking Performances Shine at National Games as Karnataka Takes the Lead

At the National Games, four national records fell in weightlifting as Karnataka's swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu continued their intense rivalry, propelling Karnataka to the top of the medal tally on Monday.

Mehak Sharma of Punjab shattered national records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, earning gold in the women's 87+ kg category, while Tamil Nadu's S Rudramayan set a new snatch record in men's 109+ kg.

Karnataka's swimmers claimed five gold medals, helping the state leapfrog to the first position with a total of 42 medals, outpacing Services, Maharashtra, and Manipur in the tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)